Guess opens doors to its 50th store in Mexico

Guess, Inc. has opened its 50th retail store in Mexico, as a part of brand’s strategic expansion plans in Latin America. Located in the new shopping center development, Paseo Queretaro in the state of Queretaro, the new store was launched on September 20, 2018.

“We are proud to be opening our 50th store in Mexico with our partner, Grupo Axo,” said Victor Herrero, CEO of Guess in a statement, adding, “This is a key market for us and we are investing deeply to further expand and establish our brand in the country.”

The company said, Guess reopened its doors in Mexico in 2006 with Grupo Axo. The first store opening was in Antara Fashion Hall in Mexico City. The brand is also represented in more than 665 points of sale in major department stores such as Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro. The new 3,400 sq. ft. Guess retail store in Paseo Queretaro is in a new layout launched this year that celebrates Guess’ heritage.

