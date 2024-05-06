Guess sets up shop in South Africa for next DestinationGuess location

American ready-to-wear brand Guess has unveiled the location of its next '#DestinationGuess'. After setting up shop in a number of European beach clubs and ski resorts over the last few months, the label is now settling in South Africa.

In collaboration with its long-standing partner Marcolin, specialists in the production and distribution of eyewear, Guess has planted itself in the Botlierskop Private Game Reserve, a luxury hotel in South Africa. The site promises a unique experience, combining immersion in the heart of African nature with the comfort of luxury.

Guess at Botlierskop Private Game Reserve Credits: Guess

Guess at Botlierskop Private Game Reserve Credits: Guess

Guess is showcasing its products in a number of strategic locations in the hotel: in the tents, in the yoga room and in the spa and wellness centre. Its logo is emblazoned on a range of products, including pillows, candles, towels and other lifestyle and decorative items from its home collection.

A glass-roofed space also houses a selection of flowing clothing, sunglasses and shoes suitable for excursions to discover animals and wildlife as well as indoor evenings.

To inaugurate its installation in the Botlierskop Private Game Reserve, Guess welcomed international media personalities including the influencer Nabilla and the Thai actress Pimprapa Tangprabhaporn, who were able to preview the experience.

Guess at Botlierskop Private Game Reserve Credits: Guess

Actress Pimprapa Tangprabhaporn Credits: Guess

Guess at Botlierskop Private Game Reserve Credits: Guess