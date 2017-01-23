Guess to open flagship in Liverpool

Fashion retailer Guess is to open a 5,000 square foot flagship store on Liverpool One’s Paradise Street this spring.

The store will mark the brand’s first in the north west of England and will stock the complete Guess collection, including denim for men and women, as well as watches, sunglasses, footwear, and the Guess kids and Marciano ranges.

Victor Herrero, chief executive of Guess, said: “Liverpool One has a reputation for being very fashion forward and at the heart of a city that has a unique sense of style, both of which made it an obvious choice for a Guess flagship.

“Confirming that decision was the growth on Paradise Street, where we are joining a collection of complementary brands that marks out Liverpool One as very distinctive, not just in the region, but the UK as a whole.”

The signing of Guess follows the opening of other regional flagships on Paradise Street including Jack Wolfskin, Lindt, Smiggle and Urban Decay. The five new international retailers total almost 11,000 square feet of fashion and lifestyle floor space.

Miles Dunnett from Grosvenor Europe, said: “The momentum behind Paradise Street continues with Guess, an excellent new addition to Liverpool One’s line-up of international brands. Liverpool is highly regarded as one of the most fashion conscious cities in Europe and Guess cements Liverpool One’s position as a prime retail and leisure destination.”

In 2016, Liverpool One’s footfall reached 29 million while sales grew by 8 percent compared to 2015, and it saw more than 20 brands open including a new regional flagship for Victoria’s Secret.

Images: courtesy of Guess