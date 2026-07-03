Gutteridge opens new Boston-based logistics platform

Gutteridge has launched a strategic hub in the US to strengthen its digital channel, reduce delivery times and offer a more efficient shopping experience to its American customers.

The brand, part of the Capri Group, has announced the operational launch of its new Boston logistics platform, dedicated to the direct management of e-commerce orders for the US market.

"This is a strategic choice born from the need to respond to recent regulatory changes in the US market, which had created challenges for the end consumer in terms of costs and delivery times," the management explained in a statement.

Salvatore Colella Credits: Gruppo Capri

In a statement, Salvatore and Francesco Colella, chief executive officers of Capri Group, said: "Investing in dedicated logistics means bringing the brand closer to our customers by offering a faster, more efficient and competitive service.

"Our goal is to build an increasingly seamless and complete shopping experience, eliminating all barriers and putting the consumer in the best position to experience the world of Gutteridge. It is an investment that looks to the future and confirms the Group's commitment to continue supporting the international expansion of its brands with a long-term vision."

Francesco Colella Credits: Gruppo Capri

The new facility will guarantee deliveries within just 48 hours, eliminate customs costs for the end customer and optimise the entire distribution chain, enabling an even more competitive market position.

At the same time, the new logistics setup will allow for an expansion of the catalogue available to American consumers. This will include Gutteridge fragrances, which were previously excluded from online sales due to international shipping restrictions.