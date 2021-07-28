Gym+Coffee continues retail expansion

Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee is continuing its retail expansion with a new clubhouse opening in Belfast on August 7.

The opening will mark the brand’s first in Northern Ireland and its 10th overall, adding to the two openings in London and <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/gym-coffee-opening-new-store-in-manchester/2021041354943” target=”_self”><u>Manchester</u></a> last year.

The 2,300 square foot store, located at Victoria Square in Belfast, will feature an interactive community wall alongside the brand’s collection of athleisure and activewear. The opening will create 15 jobs in the local area.

Gym+Coffee co-founder Diarmuid McSweeney said: “A store in Belfast has been long overdue and we’re thrilled that we can accommodate the demand from our customer base to open a clubhouse in the city.

“Much like our other stores, it will be more than a place to buy clothing but a hub for the community to meet, socialise and get active which will be even more in demand after over a year in lockdowns. The future plans for the brand are very much led by our passion to Make Life Richer and we’re excited to see that continue to grow globally.”

Expansion into Belfast is part of Gym+Coffee’s wider plans to expand the business with two further new clubhouse locations to be opened this year, explained the brand in a press release.

In addition, the brand is looking to double its staff across the company’s headquarters to 50 employees by December this year, while the retail staff is expected to grow from 85 to 120. This will bring the total number of employees from 110 to 170 by the end of 2021, a number that is expected to grow to 250 by the end of 2022.

Gym+Coffee launched in 2017 and through its e-commerce, it sells its collections across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand. In April 2021, <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/one-direction-s-niall-horan-invests-in-gym-coffee/2021042955213” target=”_self”><u>One Direction singer Niall Horan</u></a> acquired a minority stake in the company.