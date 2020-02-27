Gymshark confirms London store opening

Fitness clothing brand Gymshark has confirmed that its first retail store will be opening in London on February 28.

The pop-up, dubbed Gymshark LDN, will be located on Long Acre, Covent Garden and will run for four weeks, until March 29.

In a statement on the brand’s website, Gymshark said: “For four weeks, we're bringing our URL to IRL with our very first retail-focused store. Expect to find the shop refreshed with new releases every week, plus a few core staples.”

The store will showcase the brand’s gym clothing, alongside a free workout schedule with GymBox offering 16 unique workouts, including classes focusing on the use of battle ropes, kettlebells and sandbags and 30-minute HIIT classes. Admission to the classes are free, but customers will need to register and pre-book online.

Every week on a Monday, Gymshark will release a sneak peek of the products dropping in Gymshark LDN, with week one set to feature the new Luxe Legacy for men and the new Energy Seamless collection for women.

The retail opening follows Gymshark being named the UK’s fastest-growing fashion brand internationally on The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. The fitness brand was ranked 18th for 2020 after seeing an average increase of 115.7 percent in international sales in the last two years. Its international sales reached 143.5 million pounds, while total sales were 176.2 million pounds.