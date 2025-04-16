Gymshark opens first European outlet store in Roermond
British sportswear brand Gymshark is set to open its first Dutch outlet store in Roermond on April 17, Gymshark’s general manager wholesale and retail, Hannah Mercer, told FashionUnited. It is also the first outlet store on mainland Europe and the second worldwide.
Gymshark’s first ever outlet store is located in Bicester Village (the UK). “We have had great success with this outlet, so we are very excited to see what our first outlet store in mainland Europe will bring us,” Mercer shared.
The new outlet store is located in the Designer Outlet Roermond shopping centre. The brand new store is approximately 3,300 square metres and offers various collections, such as the ‘Heritage’ and ‘Adapt’ collections.
The Roermond store will open earlier than the announced opening of the first Dutch store in Amsterdam. Mercer said that this will open ‘in the coming months’ in the Kalverstraat. The store is 10,000 square metres and should ‘match the core experience of the future store in Westfield White City (London)'.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com