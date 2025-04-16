Gymshark opens first European outlet store in Roermond

British sportswear brand Gymshark is set to open its first Dutch outlet store in Roermond on April 17, Gymshark’s general manager wholesale and retail, Hannah Mercer, told FashionUnited. It is also the first outlet store on mainland Europe and the second worldwide.

Gymshark’s first ever outlet store is located in Bicester Village (the UK). “We have had great success with this outlet, so we are very excited to see what our first outlet store in mainland Europe will bring us,” Mercer shared.

The new outlet store is located in the Designer Outlet Roermond shopping centre. The brand new store is approximately 3,300 square metres and offers various collections, such as the ‘Heritage’ and ‘Adapt’ collections.

The Roermond store will open earlier than the announced opening of the first Dutch store in Amsterdam. Mercer said that this will open ‘in the coming months’ in the Kalverstraat. The store is 10,000 square metres and should ‘match the core experience of the future store in Westfield White City (London)'.