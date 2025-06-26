Gymshark opens first European store in Amsterdam

British sportswear brand Gymshark opened a new store at Kalverstraat 178 in Amsterdam on June 21, 2025. The three-storey store boasts a total area of over 1,000 square metres. This marks the UK brand's first permanent brick-and-mortar location in continental Europe.

Head of communications at Gymshark, Sam Kane, enthusiastically reflected on the opening on LinkedIn: “The store looked fantastic, from the large ‘WE DO GYM’ wall text on the brickwork to the special CBum mannequin (a mannequin based on Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead) and the exclusive Amsterdam merchandise – everything was meticulously taken care of.”

Founded in Birmingham, UK in 2012, Gymshark welcomed revenue growth for the 2024 financial year, with a year-on-year increase of 9 percent, reaching 607.3 million pounds. In April 2025, Gymshark entered the Dutch market via an outlet in Roermond. Now, the brand has a flagship store in the heart of Amsterdam.

'Fitness truly thrives here'

According to the brand, the decision to choose Amsterdam was partly based on the growing fitness market in the Netherlands. An estimated 17 percent of the Dutch population are members of a gym, one of the highest percentages in Europe.

“We’d heard that the Dutch don’t queue, but that rumour was quickly dispelled. Just before opening, I walked from the back of the queue to the front – it took 80 seconds.” The first visitor turned out to be a fan from Germany, who had arrived at 1am GMT. “He was, of course, given the honour of cutting the ribbon. The community always comes first for us,” said Kane.

Founder and chief executive officer, Ben Francis, shared his excitement about the location in an earlier press release: “With over nine million visitors per year, Kalverstraat is a logical choice. Moreover, fitness truly thrives here.”

In pictures: Gymshark store in Amsterdam

The store stocks the popular Power and Vital collections, amongst others. Credits: Sam Kane

The mannequin based on Chris Bumstead, a true member of the Gymshark community. Credits: Sam Kane

