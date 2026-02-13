Gymshark to enter Germany’s physical retail market with two retail partners

British activewear brand Gymshark is due to make its debut in the German retail market, opening two permanent retail spaces in multibrand sports retailer Engelhorn and department store Breuninger.

Since 2022, the company has been slowly rolling out a global brick-and-mortar presence, after the opening of its first flagship store in London. It has since introduced retail locations in Manchester, Amsterdam, Dubai and New York, the latter having only just opened towards the end of last year.

Now, Gymshark has its sites set on Germany, where the fitness scene is “booming like never before”. This is according to chief brand officer, Noel Mack, who said in his statement: “More and more people are discovering sports for themselves – whether it’s strength training, running, or hybrid training. We are the brand that supports people in feeling and looking good on their fitness journey.”

Until now, Gymshark had only been available in Germany and Central Europe via its e-commerce site, yet Mack said the brand’s community in the region “has always been incredibly strong”. As a result, it has opted to venture into this market physically, tapping two of Germany’s “most prestigious retailers” to set up a base.

Located in Engelhorn, Mannheim, the first store will open February 19 and will span 150 square metres, offering a range of products across almost every sport. It will be followed by the launch of a 100 square metre space in Breuninger’s Stuttgart flagship store, where within the sports department it will combine women’s and men’s collections.