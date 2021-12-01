Gymshark to open first flagship store on Regent Street

Gymshark has announced the opening of its first flagship store on Regent Street.

The 18,000 square foot store is currently being renovated, and is set to open in the summer of 2022.

In a video that explored the new store space and explained what was going to be sold, CEO of Gymshark, Ben Francis, revealed that while Gymshark products would be sold within the store, a large part of the products would not be Gymshark products.

“Gymshark is a community brand,” said Francis. “I think the real purpose of this store needs to be to really cultivate the Gymshark community and connect with people and inspire as many people to get into fitness as possible.”

The store also aims to become an experiential space where the Gymshark community can attend special events, community hangouts and possibly even use workout spaces.

“It’s going to be incredible, it’s going to be experiential, and we want to bring as much of that Gymshark vibe and community into this place,” said Francis about the London store.