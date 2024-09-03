Gymshark to open first permanent store outside of the UK

British sports apparel brand Gymshark has announced it will open its first-ever permanent store outside the UK in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, later in the year.

The new store will be located on the ground floor of the Dubai Mall, the second-largest mall in the world by total land area, which welcomes more than 54 million shoppers through its doors every year.

The arrival of its first physical store in the Middle East follows the launch of localised e-commerce services in the region with a dual language website and app, faster shipping times, including same-day delivery, and exclusive limited edition drops.

To bring its retail vision to life in the region, Gymshark has partnered with Al Tayer Insignia, which the sportswear describes as “one of the most respected partners in the Middle East,” as it represents leading brands in the fashion, beauty, home, and hospitality sectors. Al Tayer has introduced more than 80 international brands into the region, including Kate Spade, Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols, Missoni, Giorgio Armani and Coach.

The expansion follows the success of Gymshark’s flagship store on London’s Regent Street, which opened in October 2022, and the recent launch at Westfield Stratford City this summer.

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said in a statement: “We’ve known for a while that Gymshark is expanding its omnichannel strategy and we would be looking outside the shores of the UK.

“So, when Al Tayer Insignia presented us with the opportunity to take a space in one of the world’s most visited malls in a city that is so obsessed with fitness, combined the phenomenal reaction to the launch of our localised online store in the Middle East, we knew we had to take it. I can’t wait for the doors to open to our first permanent store outside of the UK and to welcome everyone to Gymshark Dubai.”

Dee Sarai, chief executive of Al Tayer Insignia said: “Dubai Mall is the most iconic shopping mall in the world so no better place for the e-commerce-first brand to open outside the UK.

“Customer reaction to the online launch across the GCC surpassed our expectations and look forward to having a physical location to bring together the Gymshark community in region.”