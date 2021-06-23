Gymshark to open first US fulfilment centre in California

British gymwear and athleisure brand Gymshark has chosen California as the location for its first US distribution centre.

The fast-growing brand announced Tuesday it has teamed up with e-commerce solutions company Radial to open the facility in Rialto in July, which will be followed by two East Coast centres later in the year.

Gymshark has been at the forefront of the burgeoning fitness apparel and athleisure market in recent years and said it expects to see high double-digit growth in the US in the coming years.

The company said the new distribution centres will help it to continue its rapid growth and will allow it to reach the majority of US customers within three days and improve the overall return process.

The fulfilment centre opening in July is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.