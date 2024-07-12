Gymshark weighs up US and EU expansion as UK flagship store does better than expected

British sportswear brand Gymshark is targeting global expansion with store openings in key retail locations, as its debut store on Regent Street in London performs better than expected.

The brand is reportedly "actively looking" for potential locations across the UK, the US and Europe, but is prioritising sourcing the right locations before signing any leases, according to a report from Retail Gazette.

Founder and CEO Ben Francios, who shared plans for the brand's potential retail expansion ahead of Gymshark's second store opening at Westfield Stratford, London, last weekend, added that the strategy would be "unit-led" instead of focusing on store numbers or particular retail sites.

He added that the brand is focusing on opening stores in the best locations, particularly ones that align with the brand's values and customer base following the ongoing success of Gymshark's first store in London.

Part of Gymshark's retail expansion strategy includes opening up stores in the United States, as the country remains the brand's biggest market. "It's the biggest fitness market in the world, and our goal is to become a globally iconic British brand. We want to be known not just online but across all facets of the market, and that requires a strategic presence in key locations," said Francis to Retail Gazette.

In line with Gymshark's current retail concept, every new store will be specifically designed to facilitate unique events and meet-and-greets, maintaining the brand's community-building initiatives on a global scale.

"We want to take learnings from our existing stores but also adapt to local nuances," said Francis. "In the US, stores might look slightly different due to product or local preferences, but the core experience of community and high-quality products will remain the same."

The news comes not long after Gymshark appointed Kim Dolder as its general manager for North America. Dolder is responsible for overseeing Gymshark's expansion in North America, leading the office and team in New York, and growing brand awareness and the physical experiences for the brand's community.