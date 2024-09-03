H&M Beauty to open first flagships in Sweden

H&M Beauty, the beauty brand from fashion retailer H&M, is opening its first Swedish flagship stores in Stockholm as part of its plan to create an “inspiring and cohesive beauty universe, both physically and digitally, where customers can discover and purchase their complete look”.

The first store will open in the Mall of Scandinavia Stockholm on September 12, followed by a second location at Drottninggatan 56 this autumn.

Both stores will have their own entrances and be part of the H&M store, offering customers a direct connection to the fashion while providing an “elevated and inspiring” in-store beauty experience, offering H&M Beauty's own reimagined make-up line and new fragrance collection alongside more than 80 global and Scandinavian beauty brands.

H&M Beauty product offering Credits: H&M Beauty

Cathrine Wigzell, general manager of H&M Beauty, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to unveil our new beauty destination—an even stronger assortment with premium brands that perfectly complements our fashion offer and unleash self-expression for all.

“We aim to inspire every customer, whether in-store or online, to walk away with a complete look that seamlessly blends fashion and beauty. This is more than just an upgrade; it's a whole new experience!"

H&M Beauty said the move is part of its ambition to become the “most fashionable beauty destination in the world”. It will see its own products sold with brands including MAC Cosmetics, E.l.f Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Morphe, Nudesticks, Origins, The Inkey List, and Olaplex.