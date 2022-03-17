H&M begins selling external brands on select market websites

Fast fashion retailer H&M has begun selling external brands on some of its websites, a feature it is looking to reportedly expand on.

Starting in Sweden and Germany, H&M is said to be making steps to take on other fashion marketplaces like Asos and Zalando, according to Reuters.

While other brands in the H&M Group like Arket already sell external brands, H&M has previously only sold outside beauty products.

In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the company said: “Customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Kangol, among others.”

The spokesperson added the concept was launched in Germany in March and will continue to grow into other markets over time.

They also mentioned H&M’s Swedish store has debuted its second-hand offer.