H&M brings new store concept to Brighton

H&M has introduced a new “elevated and innovative” store concept to Brighton, UK, marking a continued evolution of its store portfolio.

The store, located at Churchill Square, offers womenswear, menswear, kids, and beauty, as well as H&M Home, the retailer’s homeware and lifestyle brand which is making its debut in the city.

Store enhancements designed to improve stock accuracy, convenience and overall customer experience include mobile and self-service checkouts and other enhanced omnichannel services.

In a statement, Karen O’Rourke, managing director of H&M UK and Ireland, said the new Brighton store reflects a continued investment in the city and a wider commitment to the future of the British high street.

O’Rourke continued: “Bringing our refreshed store concept together with the arrival of H&M Home is an exciting moment, offering customers a considered, modern, and inspiring space to explore.”

The opening of the “next-generation Brighton space” comes amid the 50th anniversary year since H&M opened its first store in the UK. O’Rourke said the company remained focused on “creating destinations that champion fashion, innovation, and service, ensuring our stores continue to play a vital role in the communities they serve”.