H&M continues partnership with The Trevor Project alongside donation

H&M is continuing its partnership with suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for young LGBTQ+ people, The Trevor Project.

H&M will also match donations up to 100,000 dollars, in honour of Giving Tuesday.

The Trevor Project estimates that up to 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people consider suicide each yearh in the US. Its crisis services, TrevorLifeline, TrevorChat and TrevorText exists to be there for every young LGBTQ+ person.

The organisation’s research shows that acceptance from at least one adult decreases the risk of suicide in an LGBTQ+ youth by 40 percent.

“We are so grateful to H&M for their continuous support of The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission,” said Shira Kogan, director of corporate development at The Trevor Project. “Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands who support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ.”

The Trevor Project’s fundraising campaign, Every Single One works to end suicide amongst LGBTQ+ young people. H&M’s matching donations will help the organisation to grow their crisis services even further.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project and amplify their true life-changing support of LGBTQ youth in need,” said president of H&M region Americas, Carlos Duarte. “Giving Tuesday is a very important reminder to help those in need during the holiday season.”