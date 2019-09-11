H&M extends Klarna 'buy now, pay later' service to the UK

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M has extended its partnership with payment provider Klarna to the UK market, offering Brit shoppers the option to ‘buy now, pay later’.

The new feature will allow members of H&M’s loyalty programme in the UK to buy items but pay for them at a later date, either in-shop or using the brand’s app, “enabling a frictionless and flexible checkout for customers across all channels.”

H&M said it plans to launch the new payment solution in a total of eight markets during 2019 with more markets to follow in 2020.

“Shopping at H&M should be convenient, relevant and inspiring and we are happy to now offer fashion fans in the UK a whole new way of paying their fashion finds. Through the partnership with Klarna, we have developed an H&M-unique payment solution that offers our fans a truly modern shopping experience no matter where and how they choose to shop,” Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK & IE, said in a statement.

Michael Rouse, chief commercial officer at Klarna, added: “The foundation of the Klarna and H&M partnership is a commitment to continuously develop smarter, simpler and engaging shopping experiences. We at Klarna are excited to now launch our leading Pay later offering together in the UK, enabling a unique shopping experience for consumers - in-store and online.”