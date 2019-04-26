H&M Home concept store lands on Regent Street

H&M Home has opened the doors of its new London concept store at 208 Regent Street.

Spanning 700 square metres, the store offers the latest H&M Home collections and a curated selection of pieces from other brands, as well as an event space and in-store cafe. The store also includes a monogramming service so customers can personalise their items, a home delivery service and worldwide delivery on purchases made in store. H&M has collaborated with world-renowned auction house Christie’s for the opening, who is showcasing pieces from upcoming auctions in combination with H&M Home designs.

“We are so excited to be taking our place on Regent Street,” said Anders Sjöblom, managing director of H&M Home, in a statement. “Our new Concept Store is a new approach to the interior industry offering a new level of inspiration, customer services and collaborations. This store is a perfect physical complement to our digital presence through social media and e-commerce.”