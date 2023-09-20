H&M introduces fee for online returns

H&M has become the latest retailer to introduce return fees for online purchases.

The Swedish fashion giant has begun charging shoppers 1.99 pounds per returned parcel, which will be deducted from their refund amount. However, H&M members can still return items for free.

An H&M spokesperson told the BBC the move was introduced in the summer.

Free returns have played a huge role in the explosive growth of the fast fashion industry, with customers often buying multiple items to try on at home before returning those they don’t want to keep.

But the process is time-consuming and costly for retailers. Online orders surged during the pandemic when stores were closed, and so too did the amount of clothes being returned.

Consequently, a growing number of companies have introduced return fees to cut costs, including H&M rivals Inditex and Boohoo.