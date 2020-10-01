H&M launches COS, Monki, ARKET and more online in Russia

COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories and ARKET are launching ecommerce stores in Russia. The H&M Group-owned brands will each become available online in Russia this fall.

The five brands each launched several new ecommerce sites throughout Europe in May of this year, and have sights set on Switzerland shortly after their Russian launches.

“Russia is an interesting and important market that holds substantial potential," H&M's head of portfolio brands, Anna Attemark, said in a statement. "We have experienced a great demand from devoted fans of COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories and ARKET in Russia and are happy to soon be able to offer them the possibility to shop from the brands’ online stores.”

The H&M brand has been available online in Russia since 2015.