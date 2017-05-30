H&M launches loyalty scheme in the UK

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has launched the H&M Club, a loyalty scheme available on the H&M app that will give members discounts, exclusive deals and the chance to attend launch events.

H&M Club will give members one point for every pound they spend in-store and online, which they can then use to unlock exclusive offers and “brand experiences”, said the retailer.

Rewards include a special 25 percent birthday discount, free online delivery, exclusive previews of forthcoming collections, goody bags and freebies and the opportunity to attend events and shop collaborations before their official launch.

In addition, as a special welcome to the loyalty scheme, users signing up with receive 20 percent discount for a limited time only, and ongoing 10 percent for new members thereafter.

Customers just need to sign up on the H&M app or via HM.com, and they will start earning points immediately with every purchase when shopping online and in-store they will have to present their smartphone at the till to get their points.

Users can access the H&M Club dashboard via the app or online to see how many points they have and discover the offers available each month.

H&M isn’t the first retailer to launch a loyalty scheme, last year Asos launched its A-List programme that offers rewards including 5 pound vouchers to customers.