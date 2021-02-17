H&M launches ‘more sustainable’ delivery option in the Netherlands

H&M has teamed up with Swedish logistics company Budbee to offer a more sustainable and flexible delivery service for its customers in the Netherlands.

Stockholm-based Budbee has compensated 110 percent of the emissions it has generated to date and by 2022 plans to have 100 percent fossil-free delivery.

Shoppers can now select Budbee’s next-day delivery service, which costs 4.99 euros, to have their online purchases delivered at home “in a more sustainable way”.

H&M Group, through its H&M CO: LAB investment arm, recently participated in a new investment round in Budbee.

“With a growing online market, transport is an important point of attention for H&M. We are always looking at how we can offer our customers the best and most sustainable services. I am therefore delighted that - in addition to delivery by bicycle courier - we also offer this delivery service ”, said Susan Krau, country manager H&M Netherlands, in a statement.

In 2019, H&M started delivering online orders by bicycle courier in more than thirty cities in the Netherlands.