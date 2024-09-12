H&M launches 'Pre-Loved' concept in France and Belgium as it revitalizes its core principles

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has launched its ‘Pre-Loved’ concept in France and Belgium as part of the revitalization of its core principles. This includes the launch of a new creative vision across its AW 24 collections, stores, and advertising campaigns to strengthen its market position.

Starting with the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2024 collections, the H&M Group debuted its new vision for its core brand in two of its Parisian stores today, its flagship store on La Fayette and a new 850-square-meter pop-up store on Le Marais. From September 12 onwards, customers can expect new, immersive, futuristic installations that focus on the retailer’s iconic red color, with curated playlists and striking decor designed to enhance the in-store experience while showcasing the collections.

H&M Pre-Loved at new pop-up in Paris Credits: Benjamin GUILLONNEAU for H&M

Simultaneously, H&M has also launched ‘H&M Pre-Loved’ in France and Belgium as it continues the international rollout of its second-hand concept. Coming one year after the retailer’s successful pilot in Barcelona, Spain, H&M’s stores in La Fayette, Paris, and Meir, Antwerp, are the first two stores, along with the pop-up store in Le Marais, Paris, in these countries to feature H&M’s second-hand concept.

Tapping into increasing customer interest and demand for more sustainable fashion while aiming to continue its shift to a circular business model, H&M’s Pre-Loved concept includes a curated selection of second-hand pieces, refreshed weekly, from the H&M Group brands and other lands. Available in the stores' women’s wear departments and online via the second-hand platform Sellpy, prices for second-hand items range from 7.99 to 299 euros. H&M’s Pre-Loved collection is currently available in five countries, with three physical stores in Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom, as well as an online shop in Germany and Sweden.

H&M's new creative direction in pop-up in Le Marais, Paris Credits: Benjamin GUILLONNEAU for H&M

As part of its revitalization, H&M is also accelerating its global store renovation plan, highlighting the ongoing importance of physical stores in its business model. As previously announced earlier this year, 250 physical stores worldwide will receive an overhaul, including 18 stores in Belgium, France, and Luxembourg. Changes in stores include the addition of technological advancements such as self-scan checkouts, RFID tags, and Click & Collect services. H&M is also revamping its online platform with improved navigation and advanced search features. The renewed, updated website, including a dedicated page called 'The Studio,' aims to help customers with both their purchases and personal style discovery.

Throughout AW 24, H&M will collaborate with several creative artists, like British singer Charli XCX, who will perform a concert in London with Jamie xx and Sherelle during London Fashion Week. Several other events are set to take place in Paris later in the season.