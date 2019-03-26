H&M opens first store in Bosnia and Herzegovina

H&M has added one more market to its retail footprint: Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swedish fast fashion giant opened its first store in the country at the Delta Planet shopping mall, located in Banja Luka, Bosnia’s second largest city.

"We have been waiting for this for a long time and we are glad to see so many H&M fans in Banja Luka”, said a statement by Claudia Oszwald, H&M’s Country Manager forAustria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Around 1,000 customers waited in line to be the first ones to visit the new store when it opened on March 21. The store spans over 2,500 square meters (approximately 27,000 square feet), divided onto two floors.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is the third new market H&M expands to in the last six months. The company opened its first shop in Ukraine in August and the first shop in Uruguay in October.