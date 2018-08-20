H&M opens first store in Ukraine

H&M has entered the Ukrainian market. The fast fashion brand’s very first store in the country opened last Saturday, August 18. Spanning over 2900 square meters, the store offers a selection of fashion and accessories for men, women and kids, as well as homeware items from the brand H&M Home.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time now and the response from the Ukrainian public was well worth the wait! I am so proud to welcome shoppers to our very first store”, said Dominique Fantaccino, Country Manager for H&M Ukraine, in a statement published on the company’s website.

Picture: H&M newsroom