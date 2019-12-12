H&M opens outlet store in Wales

Swedish retailer H&M has opened an outlet store at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend in Wales.

The store marks the fashion chain’s first outlet in Wales and with McArthurGlen and will offer customers “access to quality fashion at the best prices, all of which has been produced with H&M’s sustainability strategy in mind,” explained H&M in a statement.

With sustainability in mind, H&M has confirmed that the outlet store will offer the retailer’s garment collecting scheme, which offers customers the chance to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles, by any brand, in exchange for a 5-pound voucher. All donated items are then recycled by the brand.

Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK and Ireland, said: “It was really exciting to open the doors to our outlet store in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend today. It’s been great to watch our first customers exploring this brilliant new store.”

Richard Garrett, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend, added: “At McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend we are dedicated to offering our guests the best shopping experience and are thrilled to be adding H&M to our fashion portfolio, giving our guests further quality brands at affordable prices.”

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend has more than 80 designer stores including Boss Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ted Baker, and Calvin Klein.

Image: courtesy of H&M