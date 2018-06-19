H&M reopens Paris flagship store, offers clothing repair

H&M is to reopen its flagship store in Paris this Wednesday, after 18 months of renovations, the company informed in a statement. Located between Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, the store will now occupy six floors instead of three, spanning over 5000 square meters. With the expansion, Paris is set to host H&M’s biggest store in France.

H&M’s entire product range is to be featured in the shop, including womenswear, menswear, lingerie and accessories. It is also set to include items from H&M’s home décor line, H&M Home.

The Parisian address will be the first store to permanently feature H&M’s “Take Care” service, which was launched as a pilot in Hamburg in April. “Take Care” allows customers to repair their clothes in-store, buy garment-care products and get advice on how to take better care of their pieces.

Active in France since 1998, H&M currently operates 340 stores in France, which is the fourth largest market for the Swedish retailer.