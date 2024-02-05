H&M returns to SoHo, NYC with new store concept

Swedish fashion giant H&M unveiled its latest store concept at its newly opened location in SoHo, New York City (NYC).

Marking a new brand hub for the retailer in NYC, the new store features the first shop-in-shop for pre-loved H&M pieces in North America. Located at 591 Broadway, the close to 10,00 square feet store aims to offer customers an elevated shopping experience and features H&M's complete womenswear range.

The new store opening marks H&M's return to SoHo after the retailer shuttered its former store in the neighborhood in January 2022. The concept was designed in-house by the retailer's in-house architecture team, who were inspired by the look and feel of SoHo's iconic art galleries and stores.

H&M marks return to SoHo with new store opening & concept

Commenting on the new store opening, Carlos Duarte, president of H&M Americas, said in a statement: "We've been testing new store concepts in NYC, such as our recent H&M Williamsburg store experience, with the aim of building the best, elevated shopping experience for our customers."

"We're excited to bring H&M SoHo to life through curated, trend-driven products as well as a new secondhand offering, all in a sleek and inspiring store that fits seamlessly into the fabric of the neighborhood."

H&M has curated its offering of womenswear for the new location to better reflect the trends and interests of its customers and peers in the neighborhood while ensuring the assortment is diverse enough to cater to all.

The retailer has also launched the H&M SoHo's "Pre-Loved" shop-in-shop, which offers selected pieces for customers in search of secondhand items. To mark the opening of its first preloved shop-in-shop in North America, H&M has teamed up with New York-based seller of designer vintage clothing and accessories, James Veloria, who will curate select items to add to the shop-in-shop from February 7.

H&M opens first "Pre-Loved" shop-in-shop in North America in SoHo

The "H&M Pre-Loved" shop-in-shop opening in SoHo comes one year after the Swedish giant launched its secondhand sales platform online. "We are thrilled to build on this offering by launching H&M SoHo with the first secondhand shop-in-shop in North America," said Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing of H&M Americas, in a statement.

In addition to featuring a new store concept and the "H&M Pre-Loved" shop-in-shop, the new store also offers mobile checkout, so customers can checkout from anywhere in the store at any moment and smart mirrors in the fitting room. Leveraging RFID technology and AI, the mirrors are able to identify customers' items and offer personalized styling or product recommendations.

"Providing our customers the fashion they crave in a new store that is inspiring, and tech driven, is exactly where we want to be as a brand to achieve our goal of liberating fashion for the many," added Li in a statement.

H&M's new SoHo store leverages RFID systems

Customers can also use the mirrors to communicate with sales associates and request they bring additional styles and sizes to the fitting rooms. The new store also features in-store lockers for in-store pick up of online orders for extra convenience.

To ensure its new location operates as efficiently as possible, H&M leverages radio frequency identification systems to track its in-store assortment, which enables stock accuracy and location, making it easier for sales associates to replenish stock and locate product styles, sizes, and colors.

The SoHo store opening comes as H&M plans to open 100 new stores in emerging markets around the globe while shuttering 160 stores in underperforming markets. Some of the upcoming store openings include H&M's new flagship store in Chelsea, London, which will feature a similar store concept to its newly opened SoHo store.