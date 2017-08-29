H&M set to open new store in Barnet

H&M have announced that they will open a new store in The Spires Shopping Centre, Barnet, North London.

Set to launch on September 22, the store is spread over 2000 square meters and will house Ladies, Divided, Mens and a Kids section.

Carlos Duarte, Country Manager for UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new store at The Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet. This location is an exciting opportunity for the H&M brand to expand its portfolio and introduce our fantastic fashion offering to new customers.” in press statement from the brand.

The store will hand out 25 percent off wristbands to customers queuing before 11am, as well as goodie bags to enjoy whilst they listen to tracks from an in store DJ.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M offer simple, and increasingly sustainable fashion worldwide.The UK and Ireland now counts more than 260 stores, adding to the 4,087 stores that the brand has worldwide.

Photo courtesy of H&M