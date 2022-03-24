H&M takes first venture into outlet stores with new opening

Fast fashion retailer H&M is set to take its first steps into outlet shopping, with the opening of its new store at the Affinity outlet centre in Staffordshire, UK.

The store, which will be opening within the next couple of weeks, will include a range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, at both high street and outlet prices.

In a release, Toni Galli, H&M UK and Ireland’s country manager, said the new location will offer a “modern and meaningful shopping experience, where style, creativity and culture are celebrated”.

In the space, which was previously occupied by Gap, visitors will witness “a warmer, more welcoming interior and relaxed environment”, with a lower volume of products on display.

The retailer also said it will be implementing its circular, climate positive mission into the design of the store.

H&M is the fourth brand to open a location at the centre this year, following new developments in February which included the likes of Saltrock and the refurbishment of Costa.