H&M tests out selling vintage clothing online

As part of its commitment to increasing sustainability initiatives, the H&M Group is trialing sales of second-hand and vintage clothing online.

The company will launch a test for second-hand e-commerce on the Swedish website of its brand & Other Stories. Following this pilot, the company aims to extend its second-hand sales into other markets and brands.

H&M's head of sustainability Anna Gedda told Reuters, "We see this as a growing part of the industry, with great opportunities both for consumers and not least for the environmental impact, and how we can drastically reduce that by extending the life of the products."

The resale pilot will be done in partnership with Sellpy, a start-up platform in which H&M has been investing. Sellpy is a quickly-growing Swedish company that was launched in 2014 as a means to help both individuals and companies sell unwanted clothing and items that they didn't have time to sell themselves.

Sellpy is creating a section of "pre-loved" clothing on the & Other Stories website. Gedda did not share when the initiative will launch.