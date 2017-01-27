H&M to debut 'See Now, Buy Now' collection during Paris Fashion Week

Fast fashion is getting even faster. H&M is to debut its first ever shoppable catwalk presentation during Paris ready-to-wear as it joins the 'See Now, Buy Now' roster of brands.

While H&M and other high street brands have a shorter lead time to fill their shop floor with trend-led items, the Swedish-owned company will make its collection available immediately after its show on March 1st.

“Bringing fashion immediately from catwalk to checkout marks a new era for the fashion industry and we are very much looking forward to testing this exciting new format,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of Design and creative director.

“We also want to share this moment with our customers and are therefore showing the fashion show live on our website. We hope they will enjoy it and find inspiration on how to mix the pieces to express their personal style,” Wohlfahrt added.

Photo credit:H&M website