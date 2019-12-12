H&M to deliver orders by bike in the Netherlands

H&M has started delivering orders to its customers in the Netherlands by bike in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions.

The Swedish retail giant has teamed up with Dutch bicycle courier company Fietskoeriers.nl for the initiative which offers next-day delivery and is priced like H&M’s regular next-day delivery service.

Couriers from Fietskoeriers - which covers 30 cities across the Netherlands - pick up the parcels at H&M’s warehouse using biogas vehicles before delivering them by bike from local hubs.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Pascal Brun, head of sustainability at H&M, said: “We are happy to see an increasing interest for sustainability among our customers and hope they will love this new climate-smart way of getting their fashion finds delivered to their homes. We look forward to evaluating this pilot project and to reveal new exciting projects when it comes to climate-smart transports.”

H&M said it aims to become climate positive by 2040, meaning it wants to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits. The retailer said that transport is becoming an increasingly important focus area.