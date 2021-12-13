H&M to introduce vintage for first time to Belgian stores

Fast-fashion retailer H&M Belgium has launched a vintage collection in collaboration with Antwerp-based label Le Freddie.

It marks the first time the retailer has offered a vintage collection in its stores, with the line curated by both Le Freddie and H&M.

Influences from the 70s and 80s define the curation, exhibited through the collared blouses, floral dresses and lace items included among the assortment. It has also been suggested that a number of designer pieces will be included in the limited line.

“We see that awareness and interest in circular fashion is growing among customers,” said Pär Lindbäck, H&M’s country sales manager of Belgium-Luxembourg-France, in a release. “At H&M, we are therefore very excited to collaborate with Le Freddie on this unique project. Together we are convinced that this collection can extend the life of fashion. We are very happy to collaborate with a local player to inspire and motivate customers to contribute to a better and more sustainable fashion industry together with H&M and Le Freddie.”

The implementation follows a number of recent activations by the label as part of its mission to promote a more sustainable and circular fashion.

In November, the retailer introduced its Innovation Circular Design Story collection focusing on circular production, utilising a new tool that allows it to track the garment creation process. Looks from the line were sported by the likes of Hailee Steinfeld and Kehlani at the latest Fashion Awards event, bringing the high street designs to the red carpet.

The Le Freddie x H&M collaboration is to be available in three H&M stores throughout Belgium from February 3, 2022.