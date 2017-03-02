H&M to open in Redhill

Fashion retailer H&M is joining the line-up at Redhill’s Belfry Shopping Centre at the end of the month.

The 18,169 square foot unit will span across two floors and will house the brand’s womenswear, menswear, Divided and children’s collections.

H&M’s country manager for the UK & IE, Carlos Duarte said: “H&M are delighted to be opening a new store in Redhill, Surrey. This location is an exciting opportunity for the brand to expand and bring our fantastic fashion offering to new customers.”

On the morning of March 30 when the store opens, customers in the queue before 11am will receive a 25 percent discount wristband to spend in store throughout opening day, as well as an H&M goodie bag. In addition, there will be an in-store DJ entertaining customers while they shop.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. The fashion retailer now has in excess of 260 stores in the UK and Ireland.