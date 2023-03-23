H&M to open new home concept in Milton Keynes

Fashion and lifestyle retailer H&M is relocating to a bigger store at Milton Keynes shopping destination The Centre:MK next month.

The new store, set to open on April 1, will be set across two floors and will feature both H&M fashion and H&M home, as well as introduce click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

Gemma Leach, head of construction and facilities at H&M UK & IE, said in a statement: “We are beyond excited to bring our much-loved H&M Home concept to our new Centre:MK Milton Keynes store.

“Customers can enjoy our curated collections and spaces where style, creativity and culture are celebrated, ultimately elevating our customer experience.”

The current H&M store in the city will close its doors on March 31.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at Centre:MK, added: “H&M’s decision to relocate to Centre:MK while upsizing, demonstrates the centre’s alignment with H&M’s agenda and its ability to deliver significant performance.

“As a centre we consistently outperform national benchmarks due to the appeal of one of the strongest anchor line-ups in the UK. H&M and H&M Home further bolsters Centre:MK’s appeal to consumers from across the region and we’re delighted the store can finally welcome Centre:MK visitors.”

Image: H&M Home; ‘Love of Art’ collaboration