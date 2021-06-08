H&M to open new store at St James Quarter in Edinburgh

H&M is set to open a new store at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on June 24.

Spanning two floors, the 2,100 square metre space will feature the Swedish fashion retailer’s womenswear, menswear, kidswear and junior departments in a “very different interior look and feel” to other H&M stores.

The store will have a “warmer, more welcoming interior and relaxed environment” and will carry a lower volume of products which will be displayed in an “inspirational way”.

The new store also features a garment collection service, where customers can donate any unwanted clothes and textiles - by any brand - to be recycled.

“We are extremely excited to be opening a brand new store at St James Quarter this summer,” said Toni Galli, H&M’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, in a release.

“Our aim is always to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new store will offer exactly this.”

H&M opened its first store in the UK in 1976, with its UK and Ireland portfolio now comprising over 240 stores.