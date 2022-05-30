H&M to trial in-store tech solutions in US Cos stores

H&M Group has announced it will be rolling out tech-led pilots in its US-based Cos locations that will see a range of shopping solutions implemented into stores.

New features undergoing the trial phase include seamless payment options, personalised styling recommendations, fast checkout and an upgraded delivery and return option.

“We are developing and imaging how Cos retail spaces can inspire our customers, both now and for the future,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, managing director of Cos, in a release. “Our ambition is to pilot new technologies that allow us to meet and exceed our customers’ in-store shopping expectations.”

Tech solutions were first piloted in Beverly Hills’ Cos store, with the particular introduction of fitting rooms equipped with smart mirrors that recognised products being brought into the room and ultimately offered personalised styling recommendations.

On the shop floor, other smart mirrors allow visitors to virtually try-on and style clothing, while tech-enhanced checkout and return solutions were also available to use.

Goldman continued: “With Cos Beverly Hills, we have seen first-hand how our customer experience can be elevated with tech enhancements. As a result, these innovations will be rolled out in more Cos’ US stores this year.”