H&M to trial selling external brands

Swedish fashion giant H&M has confirmed it will trial selling external brands.

The news was first reported by Swedish news site breakit.se after seeing a job advertisement for the position of Head of External Brands H&M on the fast-fashion retailer's website. The ad is looking for someone who will “a key player in building the offer of external brands within H&M”.

A spokesperson for H&M confirmed the news in a statement: “We can confirm that we will start offering selected external brands and products at H&M. We will be adding a curated selection of external brands that complement the H&M customer offer. This is a test that will run online and in selected stores in selected markets.”

Other H&M Group-owned brands such as & Other Stories and Arket already sell external brands, while H&M itself sells external brands in its cosmetics departments in Sweden, Norway and Iceland.