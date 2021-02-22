H&M to unveil new store look-and-feel in the UK at Festival Place, Basingstoke

H&M will focus on a new modern and relevant shopping experience for its store redesign which will debut at Festival Place, Basingstoke.

The brand is strengthening its physical presence in the UK by renewing a lease in Festival Place, a 1.1 million square foot retail and leisure shopping centre in Basingstoke, the seventh most affluent town in the UK.

H&M’s new store will be given a complete make-over and will feature a new look-and-feel.

Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK, said in a release: “We are extremely excited to be reopening our H&M Basingstoke store in Festival Place with a first of its kind new look-and-feel this summer. Our aim is always to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible, and we are confident that our Basingstoke store will offer exactly this. We cannot wait to share more details with our customers in the near future!”

The deal reflects H&M’s confidence in shopping centers. Russell Jewell, head of private equity funds at AEW, said: “The fact that H&M and many other brands have renewed their leases, at a time of significant change in the retail sector, is very encouraging. The newly fitted-out store is due to reopen in early Summer this year, by which time, we would hope that the Covid lockdowns will be behind us, meaning customers can return to a safe and appealing shopping experience.”

Photo: H&M