H&M unveils new store format in LA ahead of city-wide rollout

H&M has unveiled a new flagship in Los Angeles featuring a “more curated customer journey” ahead of a city-wide store rollout for the Swedish fashion giant.

The new location, based at The Original Farmers Market at 3rd and Fairfax, sees the introduction of a new format for H&M in the US market, with upgraded interiors and enhanced service features intended to create a more inspirational shopping experience.

Over two floors, translucent display walls, fluted stucco surfaces and modular fixtures aim to reflect a “unique fashion narrative” across the 15,000 square foot space, the brand said. A full assortment of womenswear and menswear is stocked at the site, alongside special collections like H&M Studio and designer collaborations.

Behind the scenes, H&M has integrated RFID-enabled systems that it says support faster, more efficient replenishment from the stockroom to the sales floor. An in-store pickup service for online orders is also present, as is a mobile checkout option.

The flagship marks the first of several new stores planned for Los Angeles, a market H&M has continued to invest in on the back of its H&M&LA Festival and LA-focused marketing campaign. New stores are set to open this autumn at Beverly Center, Brea Mall and Beverly Hills, while an additional location will be unveiled at BLVD in Las Vegas.