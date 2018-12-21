Half of Brits think department store customer service has worsened

Ditch the “fabricated experiential initiative” and work on customer service. That’s the best way to attract customers this Christmas shopping season according to The Institute of Customer Service, whose new research finds that 48 percent of UK shoppers think customer service in department stores has gotten worse in the last 10 years.

Shoppers seemed to also notice a disparity between the quality of customer service in department stores compared to individual retailers, with over half (53 percent) saying they prefer the service at individual retailers, compared to only one-fifth (21 percent) favouring department stores.

So what are customers looking for? The research shows that only one in 10 (11 percent) say experiential initiatives attract them to high street department stores, while over half (51 percent) are tempted by friendly and helpful staff. Over half (57 percent) said they are more likely to buy at a department store if they are impressed by the range of products on display.

Commenting on the results in a statement, Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service said: “As we approach the final few Christmas shopping days, businesses should ensure they are addressing the right issues. Ensuring that friendly and approachable staff as well as a range of products are displayed is vital in converting shoppers who come through the door into loyal, long-term customers.

“Our new research suggests customers will fail to be seduced by tick-box, fabricated experiential initiatives that do not feel authentic. Brands that shape a genuine customer journey that makes the department store a destination, with friendly, competent staff at its core are more likely to win loyal customers.

“Poor or diluted levels of customer service during the remainder of the Christmas trading season and busy Boxing Day sales are likely to negatively impact reputation and sales the following year.”

The Institute of Customer Service’s study surveyed 2,000 consumers in the UK.