Halfpenny London expands Bloomsbury atelier

Designer bridal brand Halfpenny London has expanded and moved their Bloomsbury atelier in London into a new premise opposite their existing boutique.

Commenting on the expansion, Kate Halfpenny, founder and creative director said: ”It was beyond exciting to expand into no.9. It was a dream to find a space near by for the new Atelier as we had totally out grown the old space under the boutique, I couldn't believe it when we got the opportunity to take over number 9.

“The collection has grown over the last 4 years and with wholesale booming and in house production the new studios and sewing rooms are a dream, I don't know how we managed before."

The new store location means that Halfpenny London can dedicate the previously operated store to customers across the two floors, turning the downstairs studio and office space into a large fitting room for brides-to-be.

Halfpenny London can now be found at both No10 and No9 Woburn Walk in Bloomsbury, London.

Images: courtesy of Halfpenny London and Claire Graham Photography