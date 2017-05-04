Hammerson and Appear Here to launch 'Up Market'

Hammerson has joined forces with Appear Here, digital marketplace leader for renting retail space, to launch a new initiative: Up Market. This new initiative sees the retail destination owner working together with Appear Here to introduce new and emerging independent retailers its existing UK portfolio of shopping centres.

Up Market is said to include a number of the country's leading independent makers, crafters, designers and artisans curated by Appear Here. Set to launch at the iconic Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham this week, Up Market will see a rotating line-up of the top up and coming food, fashion and lifestyle brands. The new initiative, which consists of a three year agreement, sees Appear Here curating commercial mall space in Hammerson's UK shopping centre portfolio, with four Up Markets planned in the first year alone, including Brent Cross, London, Cabot Circus, Bristol and Victoria Quarter, Leeds.

"We are always looking for ways to help the independent brands using Appear Here access the best spaces to showcase their ideas. Even if that means creating space where it didn’t exist before," said Ross Bailey, CEO at Appear Here. "Up Market gives young brands a chance to build brand awareness, test their concept and meet local customers face to face in a prime retail destination while also giving shoppers the chance to discover new brands. Hammerson is a great example of a forward-thinking landlord, which is always looking to create new experiences for its shoppers."

Each Up Market is set to run for a minimum of eight weeks, offering local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses with the chance to trial new products and concepts on a wider-scale in a tried and tested retail environment. Via Up Market independent retailers will be able to rent primer retail space for as little as 300 pounds a week. Brands set to launch at the first Up Market in the Bullring, located on the Upper East end of the mall. include Bug, an eclectic jewellery label and Zero Skin, a natural and organic skincare range.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Up Market at Bullring, one of the UK’s most iconic retail destinations," Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, commented. "In line with our strategy to create differentiated destinations where more happens, this initiative will shine a spotlight on the UK’s most exciting and innovative retail talent, providing unknown artisan brands with an unparalleled opportunity to engage with millions of customers on a national scale. Rotating the mix of emerging independents will also ensure that our portfolio of leading retail destinations continue to offer personalised experiences, enhancing the customer offer."

"We look forward to working with Appear Here over the coming years, and we are excited about the potential to discover new and emerging brands as the Up Market tour rolls out across our UK-wide portfolio of retail destinations."