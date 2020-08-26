Hammerson appoints design team for Dublin Central development

British property giant Hammersonhas has appointed a design team for its planned regeneration project at Dublin Central.

Irish architects Grafton, RKD and MOLA will now join Acme Architects, who will be leading the design team, and move forward with existing proposals and push forward planning applications in the first half of 2021. The proposed development includes workspace, residential, hotel, restaurant and retail spaces along with new pedestrian links and public spaces.

Dublin Central will occupy a significant position in the Irish capital, with site frontage to Upper O’Connell Street, Parnell Street, Moore Street and Henry Street.

Simon Betty, managing director City Quarters, Hammerson, said in a statement: “We have assembled an outstanding design team, boasting the best of Irish architectural expertise, to undertake this important project. These award-winning architects are renowned for their iconic designs at home and abroad and will work alongside Acme to make Dublin Central the embodiment of a modern, innovative outward-looking city, while complementing the area’s unique history and culture.”