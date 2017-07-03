Hammerson to transform Highcross shopping centre

Hammerson has confirmed that it has been granted planning consent by Leicester County Council to complete a major reconfiguration of the former House of Fraser outlet unit at Highcross shopping centre.

The plans will allow Hammerson to create larger ‘experiential’ flagship stores, as well as introduce new brands to the shopping centre.

The former House of Fraser store spans across three floors, totally approximately 100,000 square foot, and will be reconfigured into eight new individual units of varying floorspace to accommodate a range of operators including retail, food and beverage and leisure, as Hammerson looks to “significantly enhancing the tenant mix at the centre”.

Three units have already been let to Zara and JD Sports, as well as Treetop Adventure Golf.

Zara will anchor the refurbished St Peter’s Square entrance, doubling the size of its existing unit to create a 35,500 square foot flagship store. The new, enlarged store will enable the global fashion brand to offer its full range of womenswear, menswear, shoes and accessories.

JS Sports is also increasing its footprint at Highcross, expanding into 20,400 square foot unit. While indoor mini golf operator, Treetop Adventure Golf, adds to the centre’s customer experience by “complementing the mix of retail and dining at the centre”, said Hammerson.

Peter Cooper, director UK shopping centres at Hammerson, said: “The planning approval marks a major milestone in the enhancement of Highcross, allowing us to put in place new flagships and concepts and create a fresh and relevant tenant mix. The plans also provide an opportunity to improve the entrance at St Peter’s Square, enhancing its link to the High Street in addition to breathing new life into the surrounding shopping streets.

“We are delighted to confirm upsized Zara and JD Sports stores, testament to the strength of the centre as the leading regional retail destination. The news reflects a wider trend within the retail industry in which we are seeing international brands prioritise large, flagship stores in key regional destinations.”

Work is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

Image: courtesy of Hammerson