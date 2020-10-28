Handbag Clinic launches partnership with Fenwick

Luxury handbag restoration and preowned designer resale retailer, Handbag Clinic is partnered with luxury department store, Fenwick, to offer a combined restoration repair and resale service.

The partnership will launch in Fenwick’s flagship Newcastle store from October 28 and may roll out to further Fenwick stores nationwide in 2021.

The Handbag Clinic service will be located on the first floor in the womenswear accessories department and will offer customers the opportunity to extend the life of their luxury handbags and shoes, as well offer the chance to sell them on through its resale platform.

The move will bring premium luxury brands such Hermes, Chanel, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton to Newcastle’s retail scene for the first time with its own range of preowned, fully authenticated luxury handbags available to purchase in Fenwick, boosting Newcastle’s circular economy.

Customers can visit Handbag Clinic’s online website for an online quote or book an in-store consultation in Fenwick between Wednesday – Saturday. The service will offer cleaning and conditioning treatments, removing stubborn stains, repairing scuffs and tears or repair services such as replacing broken zips, split piping, worn edges and damaged hardware, improving colour loss, reinforcing shape and stretched straps.

Prices are bespoke and start from 19.95 pounds for minor stitch work and go right through to more than 600 pounds for complex exotic restoration. The most popular treatment is a full restoration at 255 pounds, which includes a clean on the exterior and interior, removal of all areas of wear/scuff/staining from the exterior, any minor stitch repairs and a carefully crafted protection treatment to nourish and protect the leather.

Handbag Clinic co-founder, Charlotte Staerck, said in a statement: “When you’re spending hundreds and often thousands of pounds on a luxury handbag, that’s a big investment for most people. Luxury is a promise and we’re here to help keep delivering on that – we are super excited to be partnering with Fenwick who understands this. We are also proud to be opening up the joy of owning some of the world’s most sought-after bags for Newcastle shoppers and encouraging them to do so more sustainably.”

Images: courtesy of Handbag Clinic