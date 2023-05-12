Hands-free shoe retailer Kizik opens first brick and mortar store

Kizik, a manufacturer of hands-free footwear, has revealed that it will be opening its first-ever brick and mortar store near Salt Lake City on May 19.

The 1,293 square foot store, located in the company’s home state, will house a full range of men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes in all sizes, as well as branded shirts and shoe care kits.

It will also feature a designated in-store try-on area, in an interior designed by MG2/The Lionesque Group with a digital tile screen, 3D iconography and a retail theatre for passersby.

Scheduled to be unveiled in Utah’s Fashion Place Mall, the retail space looks to encapsulate Kizik’s proprietary technologies which are applied to its range of products that enable consumers to easily step in and out of their shoes with no hassle.

It comes as the brand reported more than 250 percent growth last year as sales exceeded nine figures, and marks a new chapter for the company, as stated by its CEO Monte Deere.

He added: "We've seen incredible consumer reception through our e-commerce platform and are excited to provide a point of entry for new adopters of the brand to touch and try on Kizik footwear in a brick and mortar setting for the first time."