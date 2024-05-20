Håndværk opens debut physical store in the US

Håndværk, the luxury lifestyle brand known for its elevated basics, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Southampton, New York in the US.

Located at 30 Main Street, Southampton, NY, the inaugural flagship is next to Sant Ambroeus, a popular gathering spot in the town, and carries the brand’s latest spring/summer 2024 collections for men and women.

Commenting on the opening, Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, founders of Håndværk, said in a statement: "Opening our first store in Southampton, where our personal story began, feels like a beautiful serendipity. It's more than just a location; it's a celebration of our past and a cornerstone for the future we aspire to build with our community."

Håndværk store in Southampton, NY Credits: Håndværk

The store has been designed by Brichnacova as a testament to Håndværk's commitment to quality and craftsmanship and features a soft minimalistic décor with Dinesen flooring to create “a serene shopping environment that mirrors the natural beauty of Southampton".

The opening is part of Håndværk's strategic expansion to complement its successful e-commerce and wholesale channels by integrating physical retail to enhance customer service and further enrich the customer experience. The brand added it is “actively exploring additional locations,” with New York City the next likely opening.

Håndværk store in Southampton, NY Credits: Håndværk

The store also offers exclusive in-store collections and collaborations with other brands that share Håndværk's vision, such as Gestalten books, Audo Copenhagen furniture, and Frama. It will also serve as a venue for community events and a showcase for local and international artists.

Saba and Brichnacova added: "Our store is more than just a space; it's a hub for like-minded brands and artisans who share our ethos of exceptional design and sustainability.”

Håndværk store in Southampton, NY Credits: Håndværk